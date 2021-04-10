The United Way of the Ohio Valley and Toyotetsu Mid-America have completed a fundraiser to help fight hunger and housing displacement in the Green River area.
According to Blaine Mathew, UWOV manager of digital communications, the fundraiser raised about $6,500 and more than 1,450 nonperishable food items.
UWOV is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in the community through quality education and financial stability.
UWOV partnered with Toyotetsu Mid-America, or TTMA — a Japanese-American auto manufacturer and major employer in Owensboro — in mid-March to encourage other manufacturers and businesses in Owensboro to help meet the needs of the community.
Other participants in the fundraiser were Hunter Douglas, Daramic and Domtar Owensboro.
“We are actually extremely impressed with the results of this year. This is our first year doing this, so we expect more success in the following years,” Mathew said. “We’re just extremely overjoyed to be able to donate to this.”
About 400 nonperishable food items have been donated to Owensboro Salvation Army and the remaining 1,100 items will be donated to the Feed Seniors Now initiative.
The annual initiative helps to raise public awareness about food insecurity and hunger within the aging population to fill a need for local seniors who often have to choose between paying for food and paying for medical care and bills.
The Feed Seniors Now initiative is held by the Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers, Five Star Food Service, Independence Bank and Specialty Food Group, LLC.
“United Way, we have our Hunger Relief Committee that we started a few years ago and we’re working to help end hunger in our community,” Mathew said. “GRADD is obviously trying to do the same things; trying to keep their seniors fed and healthy at home and it was just an easy fit to partner with them.”
Jennifer Williams, GRADD director of aging and social services, said one in six seniors is at risk for hunger. While this initiative does not fix the problem, she said, it provides necessary help to seniors in need.
On May 12, Williams said GRADD will deliver a week’s worth of groceries to each of its qualifying seniors through the initiative.
“It really helps those seniors. A lot of them are choosing between whether to buy medication or buy groceries and this is just such a big help to them,” she said. “This generation of seniors are often a forgotten group of folks and it’s unfortunate and unthinkable that anybody in this day and age would be hungry.”
Anyone wishing to donate to Feed Seniors Now can do so by dropping nonperishable food items at any Independence Bank location or send monetary donations to The Independence Foundation, Inc., Attention: Feed Seniors Now, P.O. Box 988, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.