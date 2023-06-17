UNITY FELLOWSHIP

The exterior of Unity Fellowship Community Church at 625 Allen St. is shown.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Unity Fellowship has placed its church building at 625 Allen St. up for sale.

The Rev. Robert Coons, Unity Fellowship pastor, said the 16,912-square-foot, 123-year-old church was placed on the market a week ago for $1.2 million.

