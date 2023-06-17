Unity Fellowship has placed its church building at 625 Allen St. up for sale.
The Rev. Robert Coons, Unity Fellowship pastor, said the 16,912-square-foot, 123-year-old church was placed on the market a week ago for $1.2 million.
“It’s been a longtime coming,” Coons said. “We’ve tried to avoid it; we do a lot of ministry out of that building.”
According to Coons, the expense of the building’s upkeep and utilities have become too much for the congregation.
Coons said there are about 25 people who attend the live service and about double that online.
“We are completely committed to not closing shop,” Coons said. “We’re just getting rid of a building. We’re not closing the church.”
The Daviess County PVA has the property assessed at $981,800.
Glenn Ashby, a real estate agent with RE/MAX, has been contracted to sell the building, which sits on an acre near downtown.
If it’s not used again as worship space, Ashby said one suggestion he heard was turning it into a micro-brewery.
“My first knee-jerk reaction was an event center for graduations or for whatever,” Ashby said. “We don’t have that size of space. There are spaces for 30 or spaces for 3,000. We don’t have the 100- to 200-person venue.”
The building was constructed in 1900 by the Zion United Church of Christ.
Coons, who’s been pastor since 2000, said he was originally with Seven Hills Baptist Church, which became Journey Fellowship.
In 2018, Zion merged with Journey Fellowship to become Unity Fellowship.
Coons said the building includes a sanctuary, a fellowship hall, a basement, classrooms and a gymnasium built in 1924.
“We don’t use much of it for worship, but we share the space with a Burmese congregation; we serve two community meals every week out of the fellowship hall; there are seven or eight, maybe more, 12-step groups that meet every day of the week,” Coons said. “We also have a thrift store that’s in the gymnasium, and we have been the host of the area Pride events for the last several years.”
Although many churches have gone back to more in-person services since no longer faced with COVID-19 restrictions, Coons said Unity Fellowship has been moving toward online ministry.
Once the church is sold, Coons said the plan is to downsize and invest in more streaming technology.
“That will give us a lot of capital to work with,” Coons said. “We can do state-of-the-art streaming. It’s a new way of thinking about being a church, and we have a lot of things to try to figure out.
“But people are excited about the opportunity.”
