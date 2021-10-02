Unity Fellowship to hold first Fall Pride Fest

Unity Fellowship will hold its first Fall Pride Fest today, starting at 11 a.m at the church, 625 Allen St.
“We had the Pride Festival in June for Pride Month,” said Daniel Gilliam-Veach, the church’s head trustee. “The committee decided we wanted to have another one to do in the Fall.”
Deanna Jacqueline Endicott-Smith, the church’s chairperson, said the event came about from feedback from previous attendees wanting more Pride initiatives.
“We (expected) it to be a cooler month,” Endicott-Smith said. “There were a lot of comments in June about how hot it was, and we figured we could have multiple Pride events throughout the year … as long as we have volunteers and the funding.”
The festival will coincide with LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day (NCOD), which occurs annually on Oct. 11.
“We want everybody to be able to have fun, be themselves and be in a safe space,” Gilliam-Veach said. “That’s one of the things of Unity Fellowship … we want people to be themselves, no matter who you are or where you are in your life — you’re welcomed.”
According to its website, Unity Fellowship is made up of “ordinary people coming together being our authentic selves” through exploring spirituality and faith, while working together to make the community and the world a better place by confronting injustice and inequality.
The success of the June event, which had an estimated 300 to 400 attendees, has Endicott-Smith, Gilliam-Veach and the fellowship excited.
“June was a huge hit, and I want to keep that momentum going,” Endicott-Smith said.
“Everyone had a blast,” Gilliam-Veach said. “We’re hoping to replicate it and everybody can just have a good time, being around like-minded people and accepting supporters. From the comments from the people that came, they said it was the biggest and largest (Pride event) we’ve ever had in Owensboro.”
The event will kick off with a Pride Walk, which will go to the riverfront and back, taking about 45 minutes to an hour, followed by a chili cook-off with other fall-themed treats to snack on.
A variety of businesses and vendors will also be in attendance throughout the event, selling jewelry, clothing and pride-affiliated products.
The latter half of the event will include a “Kings and Queens” drag show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Endicott-Smith said that there will be 10 performers in the show: BC Gauge, Dickson Herr, Femmtastic Barbie DeLaRogue, Geneva LaDiva, India Divine, Jade Reigns, Lyrical Love, Rita Room, Sanora Q. Zahara and Sinna K. VonTrapp.
This will also be the first time in which the show will be on an outdoor stage, as opposed to inside the fellowship’s hall, which is standing room only.
“Anyone walking by can see the drag show,” Gilliam-Veach said. “That may entice a few people to (say), ‘Oh, what’s going on there?’ ”
The event will happen rain or shine, with plans to move the festivities indoors if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Gilliam-Veach emphasized all are welcome to the event.
“It’s all family inclusive … from toddlers all the way up,” Gilliam-Veach said.
The organization is also looking forward to getting some new ideas in motion once the event concludes.
“We’re … working to get a youth group started for GLBT … so that they have a safe place to meet and be with other GLBT youths,” Gilliam-Veach said.
Endicott-Smith said that the support group is working in collaboration between the church and Owensboro Blue Bridge Pride, but has plans to make the group its own entity.
“Right now, we are working through Unity (Fellowship),” Endicott-Smith said. “But we will be working on our own status to be a nonprofit so that we can have a group here in Owensboro that solely focuses on bringing … events (to) the LGBTQ people of Owensboro, especially the youth.”
While today’s event focuses on fun, Endicott-Smith and Gilliam-Veach note it’s about much more.
“It brings a lot of joy and excitement to see so many young people come in and enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy being themselves and feel safe,” Endicott-Smith said. “I know five to six years ago, a lot of this stuff was unheard of in this city, and there’s so many people that just come out and (are) more confident in themselves — (that’s) what it’s really about.”
“To me, (this event) means systemic change,” Gilliam-Veach said. “Fifteen to 20 years ago, this wouldn’t have happened in Owensboro; not like this. It makes me happy to know that people will be coming to our church and comfortable being there and know that they’re accepted in our church and not be thrown out with the trash.”
