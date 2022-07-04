Local movie fans and aficionados alike will be able to rejoice with the return of “Unscripted: An Indie Film Experience” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Daviess County Public Library.
The event, founded by local filmmaker P.J. Starks, started in 2013 to highlight regional, independent filmmakers while also engaging with an audience through a “screening and interactive audio commentary experience.”
The event, a collaboration between Starks and the library, hosted a number of films, filmmakers and activities before resting the program in March 2019.
Wesley Johnson, library associate, became involved in the program early on when he began working at DCPL in 2013 and was familiar with Starks.
Eventually, Johnson led the charge after Starks began pursuing more of his own film endeavors in 2015 and saw Johnson’s affinity towards the program.
“(P.J.) handed it off to me because I got so passionate about it and behind it,” Johnson said.
Starks will assist in some ways in an advisory capacity, but Johnson will continue to take the reins.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that they’re bringing it back,” Starks said. “Wes picked up the mantle and really kept moving forward with it and has done an incredible job with the program.”
While Johnson said that the original schedule of the event was a six-to-eight week series, he plans on condensing it to a month — with the reboot of the program to take place every Saturday in August.
Regarding content, Johnson said they will focus on “quality over quantity” and hopes to highlight a number of genres.
“We’re going to be selective and get at least four really good short films,” Johnson said. “We’d usually do two a night by doing a double viewing, and we try to stay away from features. We’ve shown features before, but parts of them.
“It’s going to return to the roots a little bit but scaled back and maybe bring some new filmmakers in.”
The event will include free popcorn and soda provided by Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT, along with a “bad movie poster” giveaway.
He’s also been brainstorming the idea of adding local music into the mix if it compliments the films that are being showcased and the possibility of having themed costume contests, which have occurred previously.
But Johnson also hopes the event provides an opportunity for people alike to connect with one another.
“I want this to be like a networking event (for) people in the area that do make films; maybe a director meets an actor or meets a cinematographer,” Johnson said. “I think that’s good for the scene to make things grow a little more.”
For more information about “Unscripted: An Indie Film Experience,” visit facebook.com/UnscriptedExperience or email Johnson at wjohnson@dcplibrary.org.
