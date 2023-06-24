ROMP SKAGGS

Ricky Skaggs, left, talks on stage with Kyle Cantrell during a Hall of Fame Spotlight on Friday at the Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Fans of bluegrass music star Ricky Skaggs were able to experience a different side of him on Friday during the 20th annual ROMP Fest’s Hall of Fame Spotlight live interview hosted by Kyle Cantrell of Banjo Radio at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Skaggs performed Friday night on the main stage of the festival at Yellow Creek Park, but his afternoon was spent answering questions and talking about his iconic career in the genre created by Ohio County’s Bill Monroe.

