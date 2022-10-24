Local contractors and potential homeowners came together over the weekend at the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 12th Fall Tour of Homes.
A total of six different houses were on display, ranging from Bluegrass Commons towards the westside, down south at the Deer Valley subdivision and the Park Haven development in Thruston.
Shawna Kellems, new home sales consultant with Jagoe Homes, was showing the Mandolin floor plan off Watson Circle inside The Acoustics at Bluegrass Commons, totalling 1,513 square feet featuring two bedrooms and two baths.
“Our goal is to put the information out there of what’s available for purchase from Jagoe — especially from a market home perspective — that being what you might call a spec home ... which is something that we build for the purpose of being able to sell it,” she said.
The purpose of the tour is for potential home buyers to have an idea of what is being built and what the home looks like from the inside and out.
“As the sales team, we use the market homes a lot to show what the backyard will be similar to, the different options as far as backsplashes, countertops, cabinets — all those things,” Kellems said. “If someone wants to build, it’s a good way to find out those options and see them up close and personal.”
Cody Schlottman, regional sales manager at Jagoe Homes, said he noticed people visiting to get their creative thoughts flowing when taking a look at the tour home on Celebration Circle off Old Hartford Road.
“I think that a lot of people that we’re seeing, or what I’ve seen, this year, (is) people coming in seeing trends, getting decor ideas for their homes …,” he said. “... Trends are always changing. … Seeing new products that are out on the market I think is a big thing; also, I’ve had people that are doing remodels (that are) coming in here getting ideas for cabinets, flooring, paint colors ... .”
Bill Saalwaechter, owner and builder of KSB Living, which had a home on the tour at 5488 Park Haven Bend in the Park Haven subdivision, said the event gives people the opportunity to explore more facets of the home.
“It just kind of makes it more like an enhanced open house,” he said.
Nothing beats seeing a home in-person, Kellems said.
“It gives you a whole perspective of how that space will work for your family, where beds are going to go, where the sofa is going to go ... especially if you’re building the home,” Kellems said.
