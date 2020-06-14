Protests and demonstrations that erupted after the deaths of George Floyd and Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville have resulted in local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and organizations to examine their policies on use of force, and to consider how to build trust with minority communities.
When officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department began looking into their policies, for example, they found while they have prohibitions against excessive force, there wasn’t an explicit ban on chokeholds.
Sheriff Keith Cain said Friday officials immediately moved to fix that.
“This department will have a written ‘no chokehold’ policy within the next few days,” Cain said.
Officials with the sheriff’s office and Owensboro Police Department said they are reviewing the policies so see if changes need to be made. Those reviews take place frequently anyway, officials said, but said protests against the deaths of Floyd and Taylor have prompted work currently underway.
“At this point, we are reevaluating multiple policies, use of force included,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “We re-evaluate policies on a regular basis … but in light of everything that is occurring, we want to make sure there aren’t any adjustments that need to be made to our policies.”
Floyd, who was black, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. After video was released showing Floyd’s death, Chauvin is now facing murder and manslaughter charges.
Chauvin pinned Floyd, who was handcuffed, to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, while Floyd begged for help and said, “I can’t breathe” before becoming unresponsive. Other officers at the scene who did not intervene have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Taylor, an EMT who was also black, was killed when a Louisville Metro Police officer executed a “no knock” search warrant at her home, mistakenly. When officers entered, Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire and officers responded, killing Taylor in her bed. Taylor’s boyfriend was initially charged but the charges were dropped.
The Louisville city council passed a measure to ban the use of no-knock warrants, which Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday he will sign.
Cain, who had held leadership positions with the National Sheriff’s Association and Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, said discussions are being had about policies on the local, state and national level.
“What is going on is of tremendous concern to the NSA,” Cain said, and said group leadership was “appalled” by Floyd’s death.
While recommendations the NSA creates would not be binding with individual agencies, the organization is influential in helping pass legislation, Cain said. “That’s the impact we would have in helping shape proposed legislation.”
OPD Chief Art Ealum is the president of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. In a Association of Chiefs of Police statement released on June 1, Ealum said: “The disturbing images of Mr. Floyd’s death run counter to what we represent, what we believe and who we are as public servants.
“We must work collectively with all members of our communities to overcome this devastating breach of public trust,” Ealum said in the statement. “We strive to treat everyone that we encounter with dignity and respect; anything short of that is unacceptable. Behavior like we witnessed from officers in Minnesota should never be tolerated, condoned or overlooked.”
Ealum, in a previous interview, called Floyd’s death “murder.”
Boggess said OPD already prohibits some practices that are currently under discussion nationally.
“The chokehold that Minneapolis just banned has been forbidden here for years,” Boggess said.
Cain said he was surprised to learn chokeholds were still allowed at any law enforcement agency.
Cain said in addition to changes in police, officer training will also be emphasized by the National Sheriff’s Association.
“I’m not saying we need to do this because we are doing everything bad,” Cain said. “... But we have to have the trust and confidence of our communities we serve. “We owe it to the community to demonstrate we can be the best we can be.”
Brock Peterson, a retired major with the Owensboro Police Department and head of the criminal justice program at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said incidents of excessive force that are shown by the media do not represent all officers.
“Sometimes the media exacerbates the problem,” Peterson said, while also saying “what (Chauvin) and the four officers did was wrong.”
“I’ve told students there are 750,000 sworn officers (in the U.S.), and there’s 1% that shouldn’t be cops,” Peterson said.
“You can’t paint everyone with a wide brush,” Peterson said, adding, “you can’t say, ‘everyone is like George Floyd,’ because it’s not true. The perception is this happens all the time, and that’s not true.”
Peterson, who retired from OPD as a member of the department’s command staff, said he never encountered an explicitly racist officer who used that to act aggressively against a minority group.
Rather, Peterson said an officer can have an implicit bias, where he or she will assume a minority suspect is involved in criminal activity.
“There certainly needs to be more training on implicit bias,” Peterson said.
An officer who sees a black man or teen standing on a corner or driving a nice car in an area known for crime, and assumes the man is involved in crime, creates a tense situation, Peterson said.
“You always keep your alert up … but you have to be decent and respectful,” Peterson said, adding when he worked narcotic investigations, he made an effort to treat a person being arrested on drug trafficking charges ‘the same as a guy I stopped for speeding.’
“You have to be aware of how you act,” Peterson said. On the other hand, people can have implicit biases against officers, such as assuming all cops are racist, Peterson said.
“If a young African-American man doesn’t trust the cops, and he’s scared, he’s not going to comply” with officer commands, he said. “If he doesn’t comply, it’s going to escalate.”
“I tell my kids, ‘if an officer asks you to do something,’ do it,” with the understanding you can file a complaint through officials channels later, Peterson said.
Officers make most of their calls in low-income neighborhoods, because that’s where most of the calls come from, Peterson said, but said officers “can’t stereotype everybody.”
A black teen or young man in a nice car or on a street corner, “might be a good kid,” Peterson said.
Both OPD and the sheriff’s department have policies for handling complaints about officer misconduct. At OPD, complaints that range from discourtesy to excessive use of force are investigated by the Professional Standards Unit.
If the PSU officer substantiates a finding, a recommendation will be made for disciplinary action to the police chief. What action is taken “is left to the chief’s discretion,” Boggess said.
Last year, the department investigated 10 complaints against officers that come from the public, and 21 complaints that were reported by fellow officers, Boggess said.
“We try to self-report and hold each other accountable, which is extremely important in this profession,” Boggess said. The department asks people to file a written report.
“Obviously, an anonymous complaint is difficult to verify,” Boggess said. “... We do prefer written reports to Professional Standards. We will take reports of any alleged misconduct or complaint.
“At the conclusion of a professional standards investigation, a letter is sent to the complainant, advising them of the outcome of the investigation,” Boggess said.
An allegation involving criminal conduct will be investigated and referred to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Boggess said.
Some information about Professional Standards investigations, such as the outcome of the investigation, are accessible to the public under the state open records law after a decision has been made.
Major Barry Smith of the sheriff’s department said the department’s command staff investigates reports of misconduct.
“A lot of times, we ask for something in writing, especially if it’s a lengthy complaint,” Smith said. “We will look into verbal complaints. We will look into the situation, based on the information they gave us. If the deputy did the right thing, or didn’t do the right thing, (we) take appropriate action.”
Smith said, “The complainant is always notified of the findings of the case, and whether (the complaint) is substantiated.”
