The National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting two winter storms over the next week, with up to six inches of snow in the Western Kentucky region.
NWS made a live update Saturday night issuing a wind chill advisory for Saturday through Sunday afternoon for the Madisonville and Owensboro areas, according to Sean Poulos with NWS. He said residents of those areas should avoid being outside if possible during wind chill advisories.
For those who are outdoors, he said they should dress in layers. He said not to leave pets outdoors. The cold wind advisory will remain in effect for the Owensboro area through Monday evening.
Poulos said snow can be expected for the Western Kentucky area through Tuesday. He said snow could range between one to three inches, and possibly up to six inches in some areas.
“You could potentially get as much as over 6 inches. The potential is definitely there for that,” he said. “Impacts are likely across the entire region … All the roads are probably going to be impacted to some degree.”
Poulos said snow flurries could begin as early as Sunday evening, diminishing around Monday morning with a second round of snow Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
