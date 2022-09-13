Seventh graders at Owensboro Innovation Middle School (iMiddle) have been learning about engineering in a unique way — by making kites.
On Monday morning, the iMiddle students tested their kites, seeing if they were able to catch enough wind to fly.
“(The students) learned about blueprints and the engineering process to where the blueprints scale up to match their kite,” said Nathan Hart, seventh-grade math teacher at iMiddle. “The engineering process is when they come outside and figure out what is wrong with their kite and fix it.”
Kinley White, seventh grader at iMiddle, said she and her partner, Cash Moorman, began the process with how they thought a kite looked and started building from there.
“We went out to fly it but we didn’t really know how to use the kite because it kept dragging, so we decided that it needed a bridle point,” White said. “A bridle point is when you connect two strings together so it controls the kite in whatever direction you want to fly it.”
Even after creating the bridle point, White said the pair still didn’t know how to use the kite.
More from this section
“We needed just a bit of weight on the kite so we decided to add a tail on to it,” she said. “The tail gives it some weight so it can fly a little higher. We decided to connect the bridle point to a reel, but it practically took off all the string to where it just dragged the whole time.”
White and Moorman decided to connect some string to a pencil and tested the kite, finding success with that method. The entire process beginning to end took three weeks between research, the blueprint and trial and error.
“First we made our blueprint on paper and worked with smaller numbers on the paper,” Moorman said. “We created a regular blueprint that was 8 inches long and 7 inches wide. We had to scale it up, which is when you multiply all the numbers by another number, which was three for us.”
Moorman said the two originally scaled the numbers up by four but found the spars for the kite were too short to be scaled by that amount.
“Doing all of the math, it ended up being successful to where we could fly the kite with a blueprint that matches,” he said. “...Our kite actually flies really well. Through all the trials it took inside and outside, it took about eight tries to get it to fly and I’m pretty happy with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.