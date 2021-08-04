Thomas Porter has been to a lot of craft shows, and has participated in several gallery showings in his 40 years as a potter.
Porter, of Philpot, will participate in the upcoming Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Consummate Craftsman II which is slated to open Aug. 10.
He is excited about this show, he said, because it will include a lot of great artisans “who take it to the next level.”
“It’s a beautiful show,” he said. “These are people who go beyond their craft to take it to the artistic level.”
Porter also participated in the first Consummate Craftsman show the museum presented 2014, as did furniture and wood sculpture craftsman Mark Whitley, of Smiths Grove.
Whitley has been working with wood since he was old enough to hold a hammer, but has professionally been building for 21 years. He feels fortunate to make a living doing something that he truly enjoys.
“Growing up, I didn’t know anything about artists, and I didn’t know any artists or have any exposure to the arts,” he said.
After college he stumbled upon a book by an individual who developed a wood working program that was about more than production. It was about taking the time, and making one-of-a-kind furniture.
“I was inspired by that notion of how to work, and it really changed my whole life trajectory,” he said.
He has six pieces in the OMFA show, all of which have been borrowed from clients and collectors of his work. He will have a few sculptural pieces, a table, some cabinets, and a table on display.
This is the first time in two years his work will be on display, he said, but he wanted to show some work for the OMFA because he thinks it’s an important institution.
“When the Owensboro museum calls and wants you in an exhibit, you know it’s going to be first-class,” he said. “They do a lot of good for that part of the state, and have been really good to me and a whole lot of other artists.”
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director, said an important aspect of this exhibition is that it features craftspeople from across the state, and those from surrounding areas such as southern Indiana, southern Illinois, northern Tennessee, and southern Ohio. It also features a wide variety of 3-D media, including wood, iron, ceramics, stone, bronze and more.
Along with Porter and Whitley, there will be items by basket weaver Jennifer Heller-Zurich, and Louisville sculptor Craig Kaviar. Jack and Linda Fifield, of McKee, will also display an extensive number of their intricately beaded and turned wooden vessels, and weaver and University of Kentucky art faculty member Arturo Sandoval will also have eight large scale wall hangings included.
“The object of the exhibition is for local audiences to experience all the different media,” Hood said. “The exhibition offers the viewer an opportunity that they don’t usually see. Each and every piece in the show is unique and extremely well-done and beautiful.”
The show’s preview gala and artist reception was originally scheduled for Aug. 7, but had to be postponed to a later date because of the resurgence locally of the coronavirus.
The exhibition of 75 pieces will be on display through Oct. 24 and may be viewed during museum hours, which are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information call the museum at 270-685-3181 or visit the museum’s website at omfa.us, or follow the OMFA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
This show is sponsored by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
