As part of a realignment of services, UPS closed its customer service center and distribution warehouse on Hanson Road in Madisonville last week. Although news of any business closing usually comes as a tough blow to any community, in this case, it signifies a major expansion of services and jobs in the Hopkins County area.
When UPS closed the doors to the 20,000-square-feet building it has occupied for decades, it immediately began operating out of a new, state-of-the-art facility on the other side of town. The new 44,000-square-feet structure will allow the company to increase the work flow out of the Madisonville UPS Center, meaning more jobs and more tax dollars coming into the local community.
“I found out about UPS’ plans to relocate outside of Hopkins County the February after I took office,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “UPS is a fairly large employer, so that was a lot of jobs we stood to lose. I’d been in office just over a month. That isn’t the kind of news that anyone wants to get.”
He said both he and the council went to work right away trying to identify the needs of UPS and to find a way to keep them in the community.
“Working with the council, we were able to find a way not just to keep what we already had, but to make a deal with UPS that means a massive expansion for Madisonville,” Cotton said. “I am thankful and excited that we were able to make this happen, and for the positive impact this will have on Madisonville and Hopkins County.”
“The Owensboro Center currently delivers south of the Ohio River from Henderson and Morganfield to Sebree, and Rumsey and Island, south of the Green River,” said Becca Hunnicutt with UPS media relations and global communications. “Madisonville will begin to provide service to all cities within these territories in January 2022.”
Hunnicutt added that, “The Owensboro, Hopkinsville and Paducah centers are not closing. Because Madisonville is centrally located between the other buildings in the division, it became the most viable option to open a new facility. By doing this, and while doubling the size of the facility, it provided the Madisonville center with the ability to take on additional volume and territories.”
Currently, UPS has about 150 employees in Owensboro.
Hunnicut said if any jobs are lost in Owensboro, Hopkinsville or Paducah, “employees can follow their work to another center.”
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he’s not concerned that the Owensboro center will close in the future in favor of operating solely out the larger Madisonville UPS facility.
“Logistics businesses will only get busier in the future,” he said. “So many people are shopping online, and they’ll need more and more satellite centers in the future.”
Additionally, the new Madisonville Center will also take over routes to Fredonia and Marion, which are currently serviced by Hopkinsville and Paducah, respectively.
The changes will mean several new jobs in Hopkins County, although company officials are still assessing exactly what their new needs will be. When jobs become available, they will be posted online at UPSjobs.com.
The UPS Customer Service Center is now open at its new location at 925 Industrial Road (behind GE) and is ready to serve customers from from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A source with UPS said that the company still holds the lease on both the now closed Hanson Road facility, and the former Hilliard Lyons building next door. The company currently has no plans to renew that lease, which expires in April 2022.
Those properties are located adjacent to the former Red Cardinal Inn, which is being demolished by the city and will be auctioned off by the master commissioner once the lot is cleared. All three are zoned as “general industrial.”
Messenger-Inquirer reporter Keith Lawrence also contributed to this story. 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
