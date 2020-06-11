Anyone still remember urban legends?
You know, the stories everybody swore were true — but weren’t.
Somehow those rumors, in one form or another, swept the country from sea to sea in the years before the Internet.
Like the man with the hook hand.
In the late 1950s and early ‘60s, he stalked lovers’ lanes from Maine to California.
Remember the story?
This couple is parked along a lonely gravel road, necking — as we said back then.
A news bulletin interrupts the music on the radio.
A lunatic with a hook hand has escaped.
He’s killed before.
He may kill again.
The girl gets scared.
She wants to go home.
The guy is mad.
He stomps the accelerator.
When he pulls up in front of her house and gets out to open her door, he finds a bloody hook dangling from the handle.
I knew people who swore that story was true.
When I was a kid, there was a story in Paducah about a snake that crawled out of the mouth of a horse on the carousel and bit a kid.
Wasn’t true.
But the Paducah Sun found that story had been told across the country.
Then, there was the one about a person who was bitten by a spider.
A few days later, the spot began swelling and getting larger.
So, the person went to the doctor, who lanced the swelling.
And dozens of baby spiders came crawling out.
These all happened before the Internet and Google.
Today, if you hear stories like that, you can go online and see if they are true or false.
These days, instead of urban legends, we have fake news.
And we can easily check it out online.
But way too many of us don’t.
We just repost it on social media and help it spread.
Urban legends were at least a lot more fun.
And a lot less harmful.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.