Nearly two years have gone by since the decision was made to demolish the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road.
But that didn’t make it any easier for Sister Elaine Burke, who watched Wednesday as a large excavator from Lexington-based Innovative Demolition Services turned the nearly 150-year-old west Daviess County landmark into rubble.
Prior to the building becoming the Conference and Retreat Center in 1983, it was called the Mount Saint Joseph Academy for Girls.
“I graduated from there in 1949,” said Burke, former assistant director of the Conference and Retreat Center who resides at Mount Saint Joseph with her fellow sisters. “…We loved it. The sisters are in tears.”
The original structure was built in 1874, but there were multiple additions through the years, including in 1882, 1904 and 1962.
In 1983, the academy was transitioned into the Retreat Center to host conferences and community programs. A modern glass facade was added in 1996.
Sister Sharon Sullivan, congregational leader for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, said she and her sisters have tried to prepare themselves for the demolition, which began Tuesday afternoon.
“We knew it was coming; we had our prayer service; we had said our goodbyes,” Sullivan said. “But it’s one thing to say your goodbyes and then another to watch it happening.”
The Conference and Retreat Center was closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and never reopened to the public.
When engineers discovered the brick was failing and causing issues with the foundation, Sullivan said that safety concerns led to a nearly unanimous vote in the summer of 2021 to raze the structure.
“The integrity of the structure was compromised,” Sullivan said.
Once the debris is removed, Sullivan said the plan is for that area to become a green space. There are no immediate plans to rebuild there.
“We keep saying, think of this not so much as a building being destroyed as much as what now can we spend our resources on,” Sullivan said.
Prior to the demolition, 500 of the original bricks were saved. They are now being offered to the public for a donation of $25 each. For more information, go to ursulinesmsj.org/Mount-brick/.
Sullivan said it will be difficult not to remember the Conference and Retreat Center and what it meant to the sisters and the community.
“This has always been part of the landscape, and that part will be gone,” Sullivan said. “But you can’t make your mind unsee it.”
