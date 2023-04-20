Nearly two years have gone by since the decision was made to demolish the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road.

But that didn’t make it any easier for Sister Elaine Burke, who watched Wednesday as a large excavator from Lexington-based Innovative Demolition Services turned the nearly 150-year-old west Daviess County landmark into rubble.

