U.S. Bank has sponsored a Christmas lunch at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County for several years.

And then, the coronavirus pandemic put seniors at a high risk for the disease and shut down indoor dining in Kentucky this year.

“It breaks my heart that can’t do it this year,” Patty Millay, vice president for employee performance excellence & community engagement at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage in Owensboro, said this week.

But the bank found a way to bring food and a little fun to the senior center, after all.

“We’re going to have a drive-through lunch instead at 11 a.m. Friday,” Millay said. “They can drive-thru and pick up a boxed lunch of turkey and ham from Moonlite. They can take it home or eat it in the car.”

Those who decide to eat in their cars can play Parking Lot Bingo while they’re there, she said.

“They’ll be given disposable bingo cards,” Milley said. “They can play in their cars with the windows up. It’s supposed to be sunny and 62 that day.”

When someone wins, “they can flash their lights and honk their horns and we’ll bring their prize to them,” she said.

The senior center is at 1650 W. Second St.

