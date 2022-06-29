The United States Air Force Concert Band and the Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force, will perform July 5 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The concert will include a wide array of music, including "moving patriotic tributes" to service men and women, vocal soloists and medleys from classical operas.
The concert is free to the public.
For more information, call 270-687-2770.
