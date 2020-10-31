U.S. Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced $4.2 million Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program grant that is intended to expand the state’s corn market.
On Friday, both agencies announced the grant to Thorntons LLC geared toward expanding the sale and use of ethanol blends, such as E-15 and biodiesel, at Thorntons’ fueling stations across the state. The incentive program is the first of its kind in Kentucky and will increase the demand for corn-based ethanol in the commonwealth, said KDA Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
The USDA’s incentive program is aimed at increasing the availability of higher blends of ethanol for consumers. The program provides grants to transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities, reducing the out-of-pocket costs for businesses to install and/or upgrade fuel dispensers, infrastructure (including storage tanks and systems) and related equipment. Today’s grant announcement will help replace 290 dispensers at 34 fueling stations in Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee.
The announcement is part of an effort on the part of the KDA to expand Kentucky’s corn market. In February 2020, the Kentucky General Assembly passed Senate Bill 94, which expanded the amount of time that E-15 gasoline can be sold to all year and expanded market access for Kentucky corn growers. Senate Bill 94 was a legislative priority for the KDA and the Kentucky Corn Growers Association, said Quarles.
“Anytime we can increase the amount of ethanol, we are increasing the amount of Kentucky-grown corn going into our economy,” he said. “Earlier this year I worked with our corn growers and the motor fuels industry to expand the sale of corn-based ethanol to all year long, which provides an additional market for our farm families. I’m grateful to Thorntons for its commitment to supporting our corn growers and I also want to thank USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Rebeckah Adcock and Rural Development State Director Hilda Legg for today’s announcement.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.