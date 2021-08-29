Navy veterans, history enthusiasts and members of the public are invited to show their patriotic pride at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, as the the World War II vessel USS LST-325 passes by Owensboro on the Ohio River.
Smother’s Park will provide the ideal vantage point to see the historic ship and hear its 40mm gun fire in salute to Owensboro as it passes by.
Andrew Schade, operations manager of USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., said Friday that the ship, which serves as a floating museum, leaves its dock in Evansville, Indiana, for a three-to-four-week excursion every summer.
“Our actual destinations vary from year to year,” Schade said. “We have been as far east on the Ohio River as Pittsburgh. We have gone up the Mississippi River to the Quad-Cities region in recent years, and we have been as far south on the Mississippi River as Vicksburg, Mississippi.”
Named Land Ship Tank and known as LST ships, LST-325 is one of 1,051 of these ships built by the United States during World War II. While LST-325 was built in the Philadelphia Naval Yard, 167 of the ships were built at a shipyard in Evansville.
“Their job was, sort of as the name implies, to carry tanks, trucks, other vehicles and troops right up onto a beach, land on that beach and deliver that cargo directly into combat as part of an amphibious invasion,” Schade said.
One of only a small number of LST ships still afloat, LST-325 has been docked in Evansville since the fall of 2005. It is open for tours seasonally throughout the year.
Schade said when the ship is taken out to stretch its legs every fall, it utilizes a 40- to 50-member volunteer crew.
“A large part of our crew are military veterans from the various service branches, but it is not only limited to veterans,” he said. “Really, we are open to having anybody who is interested in being a part of the ship and who demonstrates that they have both the work ethic and the personality to work well with our crew over the course of about 80 volunteer hours, which are required to qualify.”
For more information about LST-325, visit www.lstmemorial.org.
