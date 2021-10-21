Judge-Executive Al Mattingly hosted a Facebook Live roundtable Wednesday with representatives from the Green River Area Development District as well as Audubon Area Community Services to discuss the options available to those in need of utility assistance.
Robyn Mattingly, social services support director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the organization offers about 20 different programs designed to assist people in need of a little extra support.
In regards to utility assistance, the agency administrators the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.
“It is typically a seasonal program; we normally run from November through March but we actually have been running nonstop since November, 2019 because of COVID-19,” she said.
The agency is currently winding down its summer utility assistance program and preparing to launch its fall program Nov. 1.
Depending on the current season, financial assistance could be available for natural gas, electric or bulk fuels such as propane, coal or wood.
“We try to assist individuals who are at risk of maybe having their utilities shut off or of running out of fuel or it could be just some assistance on their bill,” Robyn Mattingly said.
The one-time assistance program is open to individuals who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, and depending on several factors, can be eligible for between $50 and $200 in utility assistance. The program will conclude Dec. 10, 2021, when Audubon Area Community Services will begin its winter crisis program.
While individuals must also show documentation to receive the winter crisis utility assistance, they must also show a past due bill or a warning of disconnect. The program offers a maximum benefit of $400, which can be paid in increments throughout the season.
“So, they can come in January and they would be eligible for let’s say $100; they can come back in February and get let’s say $200…,” she said.
Daviess County residents experiencing difficulty with their water and wastewater utilities can contact GRADD regarding a community development block grant that serves as a last resort after other programs have been exhausted.
“You will filter through all those other programs before you get to this one,” said Hunter Phillips of GRADD. “Even if you are not eligible for those other programs, if you can prove that you were impacted by COVID-19, you do not have to have that low-income status. That is one of the big differences with this program.”
Phillips said Daviess County is the first county in Kentucky to receive the $200,000 in grant funding. It officially launches Nov. 1.
Al Mattingly said there is also a significant amount of state-funding available to Kentucky residents in need of either rental or utility assistance.
Mattingly said the fund originally held $250 million and to date, only $82 million has been used, leaving $168 million left for those in need of the assistance.
To request assistance, visit https://www.audubon-area.com/ or call 270-686-1662.
