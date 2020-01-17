The City Utility Commission approved fees Thursday for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ customers who do not pay their internet bills on time.
OMU customers will be charged $25 to reconnect their internet service if it is disconnected because of nonpayment. Customers will also be charged $25 if their check bounces or $300 if they do not return equipment.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities has similar fees for its water and electric services.
“We have those for electric and water, we didn’t have them for telecom,” said Kevin Frizzell, OMU general manager.
OMU is currently in the process of installing internet service to its third segment of town, which extends the service to about 3,800 potential customers. The third segment runs east from South Griffith Avenue, with Griffith Avenue and East 20th Street as its northern borders and College Drive and West Byers Avenue as its southern borders, to Breckenridge Street.
Construction on the third segment is expected to end around May. OMU hopes to provide internet service to all of Owensboro by the end of 2023.
There were no changes to the monthly internet rates.
In other business, Frizzell said OMU’s wholesale megawatt hours sales were 53% below budget in December because of the warm December weather. December temperatures in Owensboro averaged 3.7 degrees above normal for the month, Frizzell said.
January weather has been nearly about 5 degrees above normal so far, Frizzell said, but the warm weather would have no impact on electricity rates.
“It’s not good news but it’s not anything that has an impact at this point on anything that would require us to adjust rates or do anything that would affect our customers,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
