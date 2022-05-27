On Thursday, the Owensboro Utility Commission approved Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ 2023 budget, which includes giving OMU workers a 6% pay raise.

The raise is higher than the average wage increases other state municipal utilities are giving workers, an OMU official said after Thursday’s meeting.

The raise is more than the OMU originally proposed to the board earlier this month. Staff proposed a 5% raise, but they were asked by commission member J.T. Fulkerson if a 6% raise would be possible.

Officials said then that giving workers an additional% would have a minor effect financially, only reducing the utility’s reserve cash on hand by about one day.

The budget does not include any increases in OMU rates.

Michael Moore, director of shared and customer services, said, according to the Kentucky Municipal Utilities Association, the average raise other public utilities are giving workers is 5.3%.

The raises are for both new and existing workers. For example, an entry-level meter reader currently makes $41,370. With the raises, an entry-level meter reader will start at $43,853.

Entry-level line technicians will make $69,186 with the raise, compared to the current starting salary of $65,270, Moore said.

The raises would reduce OMU net income by $98,000 for the consolidated electric system and by $46,000 for the water section. The electric system is still projected to have a net income for the year of $8.5 million.

The water system is anticipated to operate at a $1.5 million loss for the fiscal year. General Manger Tim Lyons said that was anticipated and that a rate study will be done within the next two years. There are no rate increases in the budget. The shortfall will be covered by OMU cash reserves.

After the board approved the budget, Lyons told the board, “thank you on behalf of our employees, who have faced challenges over the last two years.”

In other business, finance director J. Lynn Holland said the electric retail sales and water sales were better than anticipated for April, and the electric system is anticipated to end the fiscal year on May 31 with revenue 13.1% over budget.

Revenue from OMU’s telecommunications operation will end the year $225,000 over previous estimates, Holland said.

OMU’s fiscal year begins June 1.

