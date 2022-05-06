The proposed Owensboro Municipal Utilities budget that members of the city utility commission discussed Thursday includes raises for employees while not increasing customer rates.

The budget presented to commission members is based on projections that revenue from water and electricity sales will be down, but those reductions are offset in the budget by cutting expenses, Laura Chapman, OMU manager of planning, told commissioners.

“We have conservatively projected our sales for Fiscal Year 2023 to be smaller” than in the previous year, Chapman said.

Water sales are projected to decrease by 3.3%, due to continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While income from water and electricity sales is expected to decline, revenue from OMU’s telecommunications sales is projected to increase by 13%.

Meanwhile, the budget contains $881,000 in savings, as expenses were cut from the draft budget before it was presented to commissioners. Pension costs are also anticipated to be down slightly.

The proposed budget calls for OMU workers to receive a 5% raise, but commission member J.T. Fulkerson suggested the raise be increased to 6%. OMU general manager Kevin Frizzell said increasing the raise would add another $190,000 to the budget.

Frizzell said increasing the raises to 6% “is not going to move the needle” in terms of customer water and electricity rates. The change would reduce the utility’s cash-on-hand by about a day, Frizzell said.

“It’s certainly doable within this budget,” Frizzell said of 6% raises.

Projects planned for the new fiscal year include the demolition of the stacks, decommissioning at the old Elmer Smith Station and expansion of OMU’s internet service into the city’s northwest side.

Other projects include the construction of a new water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course, with some funds coming from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and painting of the water tower near Frederica Street.

The utility commission will vote on the proposed budget later this month.

