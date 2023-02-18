The city Utility Commission voted Friday to send a proposed base electric rate increase to the Owensboro City Commission, while also voting to reduce another rate on Owensboro Municipal Utilities customer bills.

The net effect, officials said, would be a $2.43 increase in the average OMU customer’s bill by June, 2024. The average OMU customer using 900 kilowatts of power monthly currently has a bill of $118.36.

