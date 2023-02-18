The city Utility Commission voted Friday to send a proposed base electric rate increase to the Owensboro City Commission, while also voting to reduce another rate on Owensboro Municipal Utilities customer bills.
The net effect, officials said, would be a $2.43 increase in the average OMU customer’s bill by June, 2024. The average OMU customer using 900 kilowatts of power monthly currently has a bill of $118.36.
Utility Commissioners voted to recommend the base rate increase Friday morning at OMU offices on Tamarack Road. The public hearing was held before Friday’s meeting, but no members of the public attended.
The last increase in base rate was in 2019.
J. Lynn Holland, OMU’s director of finance and accounting, said the increase was needed partly to cover rising costs.
“Inflation has increased our costs 5% to 6%,” Holland said.
The increase would also help OMU meet it’s “debt service cost ratio,” which is an organization’s ability to pay principal and interest on bonds. OMU would fall below the legal debt service ration by fiscal year 2027 without the increase, Holland said.
The increase would prevent OMU’s “cash days on hand” from falling below 150 days by 2028. OMU has a target of having 250 cash days on hand, and the rate increase would raise that to 246 days.
Holland said cash days on hand are the number of days an agency can continue operations without new revenue.
OMU General Manager Tim Lyons said the ordinance would also include a rate for sites that install a Level 3 electric vehicle charging station, or more than one Level 2 charging stations on a single electric meter.
The base rate increase would be in two stages, increasing 5.75% in June and by the same amount in June 2024.
Utility commission members approved the recommendation, which sends it to the city commissioner for consideration next month. Utility commissioners also approved the decrease in the Energy Cost Adjustment on customers bills, contingent on city commissioners approving the base rate increase.
