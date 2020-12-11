The City Utility Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to sever an agreement to purchase solar power from a planned Lyon County solar farm.

The agreement, which was signed in 2018 and set to begin in 2022 once the solar farm is built, had to be terminated because of changes that would lead to excessive fees for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, OMU General Manager Kevin Frizzell said.

Although the utility will end its contract with Ashwood Solar, there will be options to purchase power from renewable sources in the future, Frizzell said. The contract allows OMU to terminate the agreement.

Under the agreement, 5% of OMU’s power annually would have come from Ashwood Solar.

Currently, both OMU and the proposed Lyon County solar farm are located in Louisville Gas & Electric/Kentucky Utilities’ ”balancing authority area,” which the U.S. Energy Information Administration defines as a regional utility that balances electric supply and demand.

As part of LG&E/KU’s balancing area, OMU pays a transmission fee to the corporation, but would not have to pay additional fees when buying power from Ashwood Solar, which is in the same area.

But in the future, OMU might move out of the LG&E/KU balancing area and into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) service area, while Ashwood stays in the LG&E/KU area. What that would mean is that OMU would pay a transmission fee to MISO, and would pay an additional transmission fee to buy power from Ashwood Solar.

“It would be cost-prohibitive for our customers,” OMU spokeswoman Sonya Dixon said after Thursday’s meeting.

Frizzell said the utility is likely to join MISO in the future because “there are limited options moving forward for power supply” within the LG&E/KU balancing area.

“We haven’t made a decision to join MISO, but it is a significant likelihood,” Frizzell said.

Officials worked to keep the agreement with Ashwood Solar in place but needed to make a decision before the solar facility begins construction next year.

“We can’t take the risk our customers would be exposed to these potentially high solar costs,” Frizzell said. The additional transmission fees would cost OMU “several million dollars a year,” he said.

If OMU does move to the MISO balancing area, MISO “has a very deep well of renewable resources,” such as wind and solar, Frizzell said.

“I expect we would work hard to incorporate (renewables) into our power supply plan,” he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse