United Way of the Ohio Valley encourages any 501c3 nonprofits, churches, food banks, pantries, homeless shelters or any organization serving food to clients to apply for grants for cold storage units such as refrigerators and freezers.
UWOV is awarding $100,000 in grants to help combat the hunger needs within the region by allowing organizations to store food properly and for longer periods of time.
Interested organizations can download the application at uwov.org/cold-storage-grant/.
Applications are to be submitted to Stephanie Bertram, director of resource development and marketing at sbertram@uwov.org.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 25, with funding announcements to occur in mid-April.
For more information regarding the program, including requirements and the importance of the program, visit uwov.org/cold-storage-grant/.
