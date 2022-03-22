The United Way of Ohio Valley will host its "Big Break" event, an innovative golf scramble incorporating different obstacles and challenges for participants.
Golfers will take on 8 different obstacles and challenges, such as hole-in-the-wall, closest to the pin, sand blast, towering flop wall, longest drive, speedy driver, long putt and even breaking glass.
The event will take place at Ben Hawes Golf Course on May 20 starting at noon.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/Qyzhyw?vid=qsm0g.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.