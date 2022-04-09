The Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Committee and VFW Post 696 will host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at the VFW Post, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro. TAPS will be observed at 6 p.m. and the forum will begin immediately after.
V.F.W Post 696 to host candidates forum
