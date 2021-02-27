Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Green River region on Thursday.
A new Walmart vaccination site was announced for Daviess County. Walmart on Leitchfield Road will go live with vaccinations starting Monday. Walmart on Frederica Street did not give a specific date for when it would become a vaccination site.
Walmart in Morganfield will begin taking vaccination appointments beginning Wednesday.
Anyone wishing to schedule appointments can visit Walmart.com/CovidVaccine.
Health First Community Health in Calhoun is also in the process of becoming a federally qualified vaccination site, according to a representative. The facility expects to receive vaccines next week.
Additionally, new regional vaccine sites were announced at the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Beshear also joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Friday to address vaccine hesitancy among some Black Kentuckians.
“After meeting and listening to community leaders, we have learned that Kentuckians want to see and hear from people trusted in their respective communities about why it’s important to take the COVID vaccine,” Beshear said. “These vaccines are safe. They are effective. They are saving lives. Please continue to do everything in your power to help us spread that message, so everyone can be protected.”
Raoul Cunningham, president of the NAACP Louisville chapter said Black Americans are infected by COVID-19 at three times the rate of white Americans.
According to a press release from Beshear’s office, Black Kentuckians only account for 4.6% of state residents vaccinated thus far.
Beshear said he is committed to addressing the inequity. As of Friday, Beshear reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 4,600 total virus-related deaths, and 818 hospitalizations.
