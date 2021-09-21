Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said if Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were to be granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it would fill a large vaccination gap in the community.
Pfizer announced Monday that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown favorable results for safety and effectiveness in children ages 5 to 11 throughout clinical trials. The company plans to submit data to the FDA and other regulatory agencies as soon as possible.
The announcement comes as the United States and other countries continue to see an increase in younger patients, including at local hospitals.
“We got a lot of questions about this as school was starting back up last week,” Horton said, “so I think there is going to be some interest in the community.”
Horton said that although the opportunity to have an additional age demographic vaccinated will be beneficial in combating the spread of the virus, the biggest challenge right now is making sure people understand the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and trying to get a larger portion of the community vaccinated.
Regardless, Horton said he does expect interest from parents in vaccinating their younger children.
“I think that’s been one of the big gaps that we’ve been worried about with the children under the age of 12 who, up until this point, haven’t been eligible for vaccination,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of anxious parents in the community that are going to be relieved that they’re going to have an opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.”
Horton said information has not been released to the public about exactly when an EUA could be expected to be able to administer the vaccine to the 5 to11 age demographic, but he believes we could see it come through this fall.
“I’m going to guess it’s going to be in October some time, but I don’t really have any greater insight than that,” he said. “For the operations aspect for the health department, it’s usually three days after FDA makes a decision before we’re able to start administering it.”
Pfizer expects to include the data in a near-term submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as they continue to accumulate the safety and efficacy data required to file for full FDA approval in this age group.
An EUA allows the FDA to authorize unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions.
“I have a lot of faith in the FDA’s process and how deliberate it is, and I’m confident that they won’t grant an authorization unless there’s sufficient evidence to show that it’s overwhelmingly safe,” he said. “I’m comforted by the fact that there’s a robust process in place.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
