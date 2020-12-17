Superintendents across the commonwealth tuned into a phone call Tuesday with Gov. Andy Beshear and officials from the Department of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education to hear about how to COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to school district employees when it becomes available.
During that virtual meeting, the governor told superintendents that the Pfizer vaccine may be available to educators in early February, but it “could happen sooner, depending on the availability of the vaccine.”
Dr. Connie White, deputy commissioner for the Department of Public Health, who was also present in the webcast meeting, told superintendents the vaccine is safe and has been fully tested, and that she would be comfortable taking it.
Side effects are rare with the vaccine, White said, and are typically gone within two days. They are similar to those from flu shots, with the most serious reactions being “extremely rare” and “limited to people who previously had anaphylactic reactions to other injections.”
She said it will be a no-cost vaccine and has been approved for people who are 16 and older.
“We won’t see children younger than that approved for some time, until there has been more testing,” she said.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass, who was also present during the meeting, said the state has no authority to make the shots mandatory and that decision may fall on local school districts.
Districts may also be asked to prioritize who receives the vaccine first, officials said.
KDE has also encouraged districts to create a “roster” of those who will be eligible and interested in receiving the vaccine once it is made available. All school district employees are eligible for the vaccine. Contractors who are not directly in contact with students are not eligible.
The roster is crucial so that the DPH knows how many doses to order per district, White said, and vaccines will not be distributed to those not on the rosters.
Rosters must include the school district name, the school’s full name, employee first and last names and ages.
The roster must be completed and submitted to the state by Dec. 30, KDE officials said.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said a form was sent to all 800 district staff members on Wednesday asking them whether or not they want the vaccine once it arrives.
He said the district is “a little bit under the gun” because Friday will be the last day for a lot of staff members before winter break begins, and Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins reiterated that sentiment.
Robbins said the district reached out to its 1,800 eligible staff members Wednesday. That information will drive the quantity of vaccines to be received within the district, so district officials wanted to make sure every person who wanted one, and can have one, has that opportunity.
“It’s a little bit uncertain at this point about the distribution and timing and date on (the vaccine),” Robbins said.
Constant said school districts aren’t certain as to who will be administering the vaccine when it does arrive, but will “cross those bridges when we need to.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
