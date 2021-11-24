Owensboro Health has informed its employees that due to a federal mandate, all staff must be vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Jan. 4.
Earlier this month, the Biden Administration pushed out an emergency regulation that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require employers with 100 or more employees to ensure all employees were either vaccinated or receiving a weekly COVID-19 test.
Additionally, it required the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services to issue regulations for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.
The CMS rule, according to the White House announcement, applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The announcement from CMS states that the emergency regulation “protects those fighting this virus on the front lines while also delivering assurances to individuals and their families that they will be protected when seeking care.”
The regulation provides for exemptions, however, based on recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices.
If a provider or supplier does not meet the requirements, according to CMS, it will be cited by a surveyor as being noncompliant and have an opportunity to return to compliance before additional actions occur.
Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne said that up until this point, the organization has focused on educating and encouraging its team members on vaccination.
“As an organization, we made a decision to not mandate the vaccine over the summer or up until recently, because we really wanted to give our team members time, and support them while they’re making their decisions to be vaccinated,” he said.
Additionally, he said there was some concern regarding the loss of team members if an organization-wide mandate was enforced.
“We really wanted to be supportive and encouraging, and we didn’t want to lose team members,” he said. “If we lost too many team members — and a lot of organizations have suffered from this — then we were going to have a hard time taking care of patients.”
However, since the federal mandate is tied to CMS, and OH is supported by CMS, it is now a requirement for the healthcare organization, and it plans on following the mandate, according to DuFrayne.
He said more than 80% of employees throughout the system have been vaccinated, thus far.
Since informing employees of the vaccination requirement, he said there have been around 20 responses, mostly inquiring about how to request a religious exemption.
“Of our 5,000 team members, the responses have been a very small number,” he said. “As we start to roll things out, we will probably see some more, but overall, we’re not receiving negative comments about it.”
The CMS requirements apply to a number of agencies, including: Ambulatory surgical centers, hospices, programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly, hospitals, long-term care facilities, psychiatric residential treatment facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, home health agencies, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities, critical access hospitals, clinics (rehabilitation agencies, and public health agencies as providers of outpatient physical therapy and speech-language pathology services), community mental health centers, home infusion therapy suppliers, rural health clinics/federally qualified health centers and end-stage renal disease facilities.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
