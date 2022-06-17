Parents across the United States could see a COVID-19 vaccine for their youngest children as early as next week.
On Wednesday, June 15, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisors gave the “thumbs up” for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a board consisting of nearly 60 representatives of notable organizations from across the United States, including the American Medical Association, will meet Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18. The board will hold a vote Saturday on the FDA advisors’ recommendation to begin administering pediatric vaccines, which is expected to be approved.
Once that happens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to recommend the vaccines to health departments across the county, said Clay Horton, public health director at the Green River District Health Department.
“We’re waiting for that CDC recommendation,” he said. “We think something will come through this weekend.
“There’s a few administrative things that usually take place in getting protocols written and that type of thing. But, I would say in the middle of next week, they’ll be available for providers and the public.”
Horton said that because the recommendation from the CDC is anticipated, GRDHD is looking ahead in order to be able to provide vaccines to the public as soon as possible.
The department has preordered a couple hundred of doses of each type of vaccine, with the option to order more, Horton said.
“Next week, if everything goes as planned, we should have some vaccine in stock,” he said. “When it’s authorized, we’ll receive some of them.
“We’ve been told that when that recommendation is provided by the CDC, that preorders will be shipped at that time. We’ve been told to be ready to receive them as early as Monday.”
GRDHD will act as kind of a “vaccine hub” for the region, Horton said, and will be able to provide the vaccines to smaller health departments who may not need as many. However, all health departments are eligible to order the vaccines.
“We’ll offer it to (our) clinics,” Horton said. “We’ll also have the ability to transfer inventory to other providers if they want to do that.”
This recommendation is much anticipated in the community, particularly among parents who could not yet vaccinate their youngest children, Horton said.
“This is the last demographic that hasn’t had COVID-19 vaccines available to them,” he said. “So I think there are probably a number of parents and families out there that have been anticipating this and will be glad to have the opportunity to get those children protected.”
BC Childress, director of outpatient pharmacy services at Owensboro Health, anticipates the same outcome as Horton.
“We fully expect to get the emergency use authorization approved,” Childress said. “We expect to all be cleared by this weekend.”
Childress said the hospital is still deciding whether it will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The decision will be based on data currently being evaluated, but Childress said they are leaning towards Moderna, as it has shown to be most effective in younger children.
Right now, the hospital only has plans to schedule appointments at the Owensboro Pediatrics campus, unlike with older people who have walk-in options available.
Childress said the hospital has preordered doses of the vaccine — a “couple hundred,” he guessed — through the state. Childress said the hospital will “rise to meet the needs” of the community as time passes.
“We should receive the vaccines early next week,” he said. “And I expect we’ll start scheduling patients that are interested.”
Childress said this is an important step for the the community to get back to some semblance of normalcy, where parents can feel safe with their children at school, on vacation or playing sports.
“I think this is going to provide the last boost and the last bit that we need as a community to really return to our sense of post-pandemic normalcy,” Childress said. “We have this population now of these infants and toddlers, the youngsters … that have yet to have any real form of protection against the virus. Even though hospitalizations have been relatively low in this group … it’s still, especially for the parents, finally going to give them some hope.”
Horton and Childress understand that not all parents will jump at the chance to get their children vaccinated, but they agree the process for the CDC to make such a recommendation is rigorous and calculated.
“If parents have those concerns, talk to their pediatrician first and foremost,” Horton said. “You have the foremost experts in the country on this issue.”
Childress said, “These COVID vaccines are safe, safer than some vaccines we regularly give to kids. We use the vaccines because the risk of the vaccines is clearly outweighed by the benefits of preventing these diseases and infections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.