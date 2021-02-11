The head of the state’s vaccine distribution task force said Wednesday that slightly more than 452,000 Kentucky residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the seven and a half weeks that the vaccines have been available.
But the state still faces more demand for vaccines than there are shots available, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said Wednesday during a presentation sponsored by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. But with production increasing and a third vaccine anticipated to be available for use next month, the state will soon have “more supply than demand,” he said.
Gray, who heads the vaccine distribution task force, and state health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack gave updates on vaccine effectiveness and distribution during the presentation.
Stack said, with U.S. COVID deaths now more than 400,000, the virus is the third-leading cause of death in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were 466,465 deaths from the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
But Stack said, “we have reason to be hopeful, as these vaccines offer (a path) to redemption.”
So far, one in every nine state residents has been vaccinated, Stack said.
“It’s very frustrating at the moment because an enormous number of people want the vaccine who can’t get it, because there’s not enough,” he said.
Last week, the state received 68,000 doses. Stack said vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna are increasing their output, with Pfizer expected to double the amount of vaccine it is producing in the near future. Also, Johnson & Johnson has applied to the federal Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved, it will be available for vaccinations in March, Stack said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the advantage of not having to be stored at extremely cold temperatures and is stable at refrigerator temperature, Stack said. By contrast, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be used quickly after a bottle is opened.
Somewhere between 2 million and 2.4 million state residents have to be vaccinated to achieve “herd immunity,” Stack said.
When asked if people should wait for the opportunity to be vaccinated with one vaccine over another, Stack said all of the vaccines “are virtually 100% in keeping you from dying of COVID-19” and are 90% effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill.
‘I don’t think anyone should have any hesitation in taking the first-available vaccine you can receive,” Stack said.
Gray said the state is 18th or 19th in the nation in terms of vaccine distribution. The nation’s task of getting Americans vaccinated is a project “that has no real templates or guides for the complexity and scope,” he said.
In terms of places people can get vaccinated, Gray said a goal that is almost achieved is to have it so no one has to drive more than two counties away in order to receive a vaccination.
The state is distributing vaccinations through hospitals and health departments, and has a number of federally supplied pharmacies that will begin receiving vaccines in the near future, he said.
At current rates, phase 1A state health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff are anticipated to be vaccinated by the end of winter. People in phase 1B, which includes people over 70 years old, teachers and emergency responders, are projected to have received vaccinations by sometime in the spring.
The state’s vaccination timetable has vaccinations going into 2022, with people over age 60, essential workers and people with high-risk conditions being vaccinated over the spring and summer, and people over 40 beginning to be vaccinated in the late summer. The last group, people over age 16, could start receiving vaccinations in the fall.
It will be necessary for people to continue wearing masks and distancing even after they receive a vaccination for some time, Stack said, because it’s unclear if vaccinated people can still carry the virus and spread it to others.
“Until enough people have been vaccinated ... we are all going to have to socially distance and wear masks.”
“The more opportunity it has to spread, the more opportunity it has to mutate,” which carries the risk of producing a more contagious or dangerous strain, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.