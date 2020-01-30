Valentine's Brunch and Orchid Sale coming Feb. 16

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s ninth annual St. Valentine’s Day Brunch at The Garden is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.
It will also offer a preview of the Garden’s seventh annual Orchard Show & Sale that afternoon.
Susie Tyler, the garden’s director, said people who attend the brunch will be able to buy orchids before they go on sale to the general public.
Only 30 orchids will be available this year, she said, “and they always go fast no matter how many there are.”
The sale for the general public will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Garden.
“We have a wonderful array of orchids this year,” Tyler said, “and they are always a high quality.”
This year’s Valentine’s Day Brunch will again feature gourmet waffle stations, she said.
Waffles will be topped with such things as fresh fruit and chicken, Tyler said.
Casseroles, deviled eggs and desserts will also be available.
She said the event features the “best waffles made to order by the Chefs of The Garden.”
Tickets are $25 for members of The Garden and $30 for nonmembers.
For children under 12, they’re $12.50.
Tyler said the tickets make good Valentine’s gifts, since the brunch is two days after Valentine’s Day.
Checks should be mailed to WKBG, Box 22562, Owensboro, KY 42304.
For information, call 270-993-1234 or email wkbg@bellsouth.net.
The garden’s Valentine’s celebrations began with a candlelight dinner in 2012 and evolved into the current format.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, on the north side of West Second Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
