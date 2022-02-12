Dressing up for Valentine’s Day, or any holiday, for that matter, is all about having fun, being creative and feeling good about oneself, according to Barr Bones boutique owner Carli Barr.
Holidays, Barr said, are fun for dressing on theme and wearing things one maybe would not normally wear in their daily life.
It also provides an occasion, she said, for clothing stores to be more artistic and style things for customers that are different and outside the norm, especially with a bright color palate of pinks, reds, purples and florals, colors and patterns.
“I’m creative, but I don’t paint or draw, but I can put an outfit together and it shows your personality, and a lot of times, I wear a lot of bright colors and I have a big personality — I’m always loud and it shows,” she said. “That’s one thing that I always try to help people with.”
Expressing oneself, she said, is a big part of it, although some might be more hesitant to really get creative.
Holidays, however, are the perfect excuse to go a little crazy and wear that bold, bright, colorful outfit, she said.
“I’ve always been the kind of person that, if you want to wear something, you wear it. I get this all the time, especially with my customers who say, ‘you can wear this, but I can’t,’ and I’m like, ‘why not?’ ” she said. “I think a lot of it has to do with what other people might think or say about it, but at the end of the day, I’ve always looked at fashion like art, and whatever you put together, that came from your brain, your imagination, your creativity.”
Dressing up for any occasion, according to Bella Ragazza Boutique owner Natasha Stanley, is also about feeling confident.
Valentine’s Day is a chance to plan a night out, put on something fun and feel great, especially for those, she said, who maybe have busy lives and children. It gives them an opportunity to reignite romance with their partner or get together with friends they do not usually get to see.
“When you put on something, how it makes you feel, it definitely brings you back to that self-love, especially if you’re feeling really confident in yourself, which is our mission statement here anyway — building confidence,” she said.
Mostly though, she said, dressing up is about having fun.
“It’s just fun, regardless of whether it’s to spend time with your special someone … just sharing that time with your friends, and then of course, there’s the whole self-love,” she said. “It gives a sense of youthfulness — it’s just kind of exciting and fun and no matter what your age, people just like expressing themselves in that way.”
Regardless of what someone is doing, where they are going or who they are going with, or even if they are spending the evening with friends or by themselves, Barr said it is all about the way someone feels in their own skin.
“At the end of the day, it’s just about feeling confident about what you’re wearing and that will express itself to whoever is there to see it,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
