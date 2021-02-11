The combination of COVID-19 and this weekend’s weather forecast is likely to make Valentine’s Day less than ideal.
But let’s just pretend that this is a normal weekend with mild weather.
And you have unlimited resources.
What could you get for that special someone?
Chocolate, of course.
But not those heart-shaped boxes at the store.
How about the world’s most expensive chocolate?
To’ak Chocolate is described as an ultra-luxurious dark, fermented chocolate aged in a French oak cognac cask.
It retails for $365 for a bar.
Now that screams, “I’ve got more money than I know what to do with.”
OK, how about a teddy bear?
Tiffany & Co. and Steiff have combined to create a 16-inch tall teddy made of mohair, cotton and polyester with a sterling silver heart.
It retails for a mere $700.
Or jewelry?
How about a 0.85-carat Solitaire Heart Blue Sapphire Pendant?
Just $3,176.
Maybe a picture frame?
Well, there’s a Michael Aram Heart 5-inch by 7-inch picture frame for only $115.
Flowers?
You can pick up a premium black box of red roses for a mere $389.
But it comes with 23 to 30 stems.
And they last one to three years.
Or maybe a nine long-stem nine roses bouquet?
Only $499.
But the website says “Our innovative preservation process will keep your roses looking fresh, bright, and soft to the touch for as long as 12 months after they arrive at your door.”
Or maybe earrings?
You can pick up a yard chain diamond and ruby drop earrings for just $1,007.
A bag?
Valentino Garavani offers a Rockstud Medium Shoulder Bag for $1,375.
OK, maybe something more practical — like a baseball cap?
Sound too cheap?
Try the Versace Logo Baseball Cap with Trim.
Only $475.
Or a wallet?
There’s a Saint Laurent Grain de Poudre Envelope Wallet on a Chain.
Just $1,350.
Those are some of the gifts we could get if we had more money than we know what to do with.
But would they really make anyone any happier?
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
