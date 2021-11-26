One of the two men accused in the April shooting death that occurred at the Valero gas station on East Ninth Street was officially sentenced for his involvement in the murder in Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins’ courtroom Wednesday morning.
David Rashawn King, 27, was previously charged with complicity to murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree hindering prosecution.
However, King recently entered a guilty plea deal that included the dismissal of two of his charges contingent upon King agreeing to testify against his codefendant in the case, Dalton Hall, 21, should his case go to a jury trial.
King appeared in court via Zoom while at the Christian County Jail Wednesday morning while his defense attorney Stewart Wheeler, who is out of Russellville, appeared in person to request that the judge simply follow the plea deal King entered into.
“He is a candidate for probation, but I’ll just respectfully ask the court to approve the plea agreement that the commonwealth and the defendant made,” Wheeler said to Atkins.
King’s plea deal dismissed his charges of complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence, but recommended that he be sentenced to five total years in prison on his felon handgun and hindering prosecution charges.
As part of the plea deal, the commonwealth remained opposed to probation in the case.
“We believe the crime that he was engaged in, involved in, was around in, probation would unduly depreciate the seriousness of that offense and therefore we believe probation would not be appropriate,” Boling said.
The commonwealth nor the defense made any additional arguments regarding King’s sentencing.
Atkins ultimately agreed to follow the plea agreement as the defense had requested.
“I have considered probation, but it is denied,” Atkins said. “I think to probate you would unduly depreciate the seriousness of your charges.”
Atkins added that King would receive credit for the time he has already served in custody.
King’s codefendant Hall is currently set for jury trial to begin on April 18. The trial is expected to last two days.
If the trial does take place in April, King would be required to testify against Hall should the commonwealth call him as a witness in the trial.
Hall is accused of the shooting death of Delmour Moncrief, 31, that occurred in front of the Valero gas station. He is charged with murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.
According to New Era archives, the shooting death of Moncrief occurred in front of the Valero gas station just before 9 a.m. on April 10.
King and Hall had been in an altercation with Moncrief just before Hall allegedly shot Moncrief in the stomach.
Moncrief was taken to Jennie Stuart Health for treatment, but died from his injuries a short time later.
King and Hall were both seen fleeing the gas station in a red Toyota Solara 2d convertible with a tan colored top.
King was reported to have been driving the vehicle while Hall had been in the passenger seat.
Hall was arrested in Alabama on April 13 and was later transported to the Christian County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
King was arrested by Elkton Police the night of July 16 and was served a Christian County warrant for his connection in the murder of Moncrief.
