Thomas Vallandingham was leaning toward a career focused on constitutional law. But his career path changed when he became staff attorney to Family Court Judge Michael McKown.
“When I saw the ability to have real-world change in people’s lives, I felt my training and skills could be used in that manner,” said Vallandingham, who decided to pursue family law to “help people hopefully restore their families.”
Vallandingham is running for Daviess Family Court judge in the Third Division.
Vallandingham was staff attorney for McKown for three years and has been in private practice for seven years with the firm of Sexton and Vallandingham.
“The knowledge is something you can only gain by doing it,” he said, and “you have to be someone who remains calm and can manage people.
“Family Court is a situation where you are not going to be dealing with people at their best. That’s not an excuse for you to not be at your best.”
Vallandingham said his goals as Family Court judge would be to give people their opportunity to be heard in court, to treat people with dignity and respect and to fairly judge cases using the facts and the law.
Vallandingham said he wouldn’t make decisions based on personal feelings about a case, but based on the law.
When making rulings, “it’s going to be my job to judge (a person’s) action,” he said. “It’s never going to be my job to say, ‘You’re a good or bad parent.’ I will be (applying) legal action to people’s behavior, not to them.”
Vallandingham said a goal would be to make Family Court operate more efficiently by having a regular “motion hour,” which would help move cases along and eliminate the need for some hearings.
He said he also would like to have specific times for hearings requiring expert witnesses, as well as reduce review hearings, as long as the parties or the judge don’t feel a hearing is necessary.
Vallangingham said he would act with integrity if elected judge.
“One thing I appreciated with Judge McKown (was) ethics came first, and everything was above board,” he said. “All I can promise the people of Daviess County is I’m going to make sure the process is being done the right way.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
