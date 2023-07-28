Owensboro-based Valor Oil is making a big move in the area, according to a news release.
The company has purchased the HawesWay 60 Travel Plaza at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 2830 with plans to raze it and its restaurant and build a new travel plaza with one of its HOP Shops convenience stores.
And it plans to take over operations of the Reo and Lewisport travel plazas after “extensive improvements.”
Josh Emmick, Valor president, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
But in the news release he said the purchase of the property was completed July 17.
In 2016, Josh Emmick and his father, Gary, took over management of the HawesWay property.
It’s about six blocks from the location where Churchill Downs is rumored to be planning a $75 million gaming facility.
HawesWay was built in 1983 by Lindy and Abbie Mercer, Benjamin Hawes and Carol Mercer, and Roy and Carolyn Adams.
Josh Emmick said, “We operated convenience stores in Kentucky from the early 1990s until 2006 under the name Jumpin’ Jacks.
We made a strategic decision at that time to exit the store operations division and grow our fuel distributorship.”
He said he had no plans to operate stores again until 2018, when Valor purchased a multi-divisional company in Florence.
Its HOP Shop brand had been created in 1966.
“We honestly didn’t know if we would spin the stores from that acquisition off or keep them. We acquired and hired the right human capital which has allowed us to grow that division immensely,” he said. “We are definitely back in the store operating business and glad to bring our services to our hometown. I hope to make Hawesway an attractive entrance for people visiting Owensboro.
We hope the new site sets the standard for Owensboro guests and people passing through on the new interstate corridor.”
Damon Bail, Valor’s vice president of retail and marketing, said in the news release that the company operates 13 HOP Shops from Louisville east into southern Ohio.
He said, “Our petroleum distributorship is operated out of six bulk plants around Kentucky and South Carolina.
“We are licensed in all 48 lower states and ship racing fuel internationally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.