The West Daviess County Landfill may not be the most visible element of the county’s government operations, but since opening in 1995, it has provided an essential service for members of the community in an effective way.
Robbie Hocker, Daviess County Solid Waste Department manager, said the biggest misconception about the landfill, which is owned and operated by Daviess County, is that the 900-acre facility is taxpayer funded.
“We don’t take a penny from the General Fund,” Hocker said with a smile.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said the landfill is funded by an Enterprise Fund, which is completely made up of fees collected through use of the landfill.
The fees collected through the operation of the landfill also go toward purchasing equipment for both the landfill and the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, rather than borrowing any money to make the purchases.
While a county owned and operated landfill is not unheard of, it is a rare occurrence in Kentucky. Smith said the three others in the state that he’s aware of are owned and operated by Mason County, Nelson County and the city of Glasgow in Barren County.
Hocker said the county got into the landfill business when the Division of Solid Waste changed the laws regarding landfills in the early 1990s. The traditional landfill was eliminated, and facilities were forced to transition to a Subtitle D contained landfill, which has a liner or face being shut down.
“That is what got them thinking about it, what to do,” Hocker said. “Do we want to spend all these millions of dollars or are we just going to let someone else deal with it? The theme behind all that was to help the citizens of Daviess County.”
Smith said the county did face opposition from different groups who were opposed to the landfill.
“Even though a landfill has been out here since about 1970, there were still a lot of neighbors that didn’t like the idea that it would be the only landfill left, because there was also one on the east side of the county that had opened around that same time and it was closing,” Smith said. “They didn’t like the idea of a whole lot of trash coming out here, the traffic, everything else.”
Smith said opposition also came from environmentalists.
“They wanted there to be very few landfills in the state,” he said. “Their goal was to limit the amount of out-of-state waste coming in, and so if you had a small number of landfills they would be full of local trash, you wouldn’t have competition that would cause it to be imported.”
Today, the West Daviess County Landfill is one of the few landfills in the county to operate both a Construction Demolition Debris, or CDD landfill, as well as a contained landfill for garbage.
“A lot of what this landfill is about is saving citizens money, which is not necessarily typical of what you would find in the private sector landfill,” Smith said.
Smith said that just by existing, the Daviess County has been able to keep costs lower for the public by providing that competition with private sector companies. In addition, the services it provides for local agencies such as the Regional Water Resource Agency and Owensboro Municipal Utilities beneficial.
When OMU decommissioned its power plant last year, the leftover fly ash, which is the remnants of burned coal that is collected from the air, was brought to the county landfill. All 100,000 tons of it.
“If we hadn’t (taken it), they would have had to ship this stuff no telling where,” Smith said. “We were able to do it at a rate that really helps the rate payers at OMU.”
The landfill is also able to take the sludge produced by RWRA and use it for land farming, where instead of just putting into the landfill, it is spread over the land and used as fertilizer to grow hay, which can then be sold or used to create more compost.
Both are examples of how the landfill helps local agencies keep their own costs down so they do not have to be passed along to their customers.
The latest development at the county landfill is the building of a new 16.6-acre contained cell, which was approved by Daviess Fiscal Court last April. Smith said between that expansion, which is in progress, and an additional 16-acres that could be used for future expansion, the future operating life of the West Daviess County Landfill is about 40 years.
Smith said that while initial projections showed a future useable life of about 30 years, the 100,000 tons of fly ash from OMU was calculated into the equation as something that would occur every year, which is not the case.
Hocker said it is important to him to run an organized and cost-effective facility that provides necessary services for local residents at affordable rates.
“People from the state and everywhere, they come and say ‘This is one of the best looking landfills that we have been to,’ ” Hocker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.