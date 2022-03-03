RiverPark Center volunteer Jackie Snow says she is not the kind of person to sit on the couch all day, preferring instead to stay busy and give something back to the community as a volunteer.
“Volunteering is great,” she said from the center’s volunteer break room. “It gets you up and gets you moving, makes you get up and get moving.”
Snow began volunteering at the RiverPark Center in 2014, after attending a performance by the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.
“Our son, one year for Christmas, gave us symphony tickets, and we came, and we were really impressed,” she said.
It was then that Snow thought volunteering at the RiverPark Center might be something she would like to do.
Her husband, Glen Snow, is the other half of this husband-and-wife volunteer team.
Glen Snow joined the RiverPark Center as a volunteer three years after his wife began volunteering.
“I used to like to come down here while she was volunteering for Friday After 5,” he said. “I would come down and spend the whole time out there while she was in here volunteering.”
There are a variety of jobs volunteers can do at the RiverPark Center, including serving as a greeter, ticket taker or usher.
Glen Snow said serving as a greeter is his favorite position to volunteer for.
“It keeps you busy, and the one thing I like about it is I like to see people,” he said. “I have met a whole lot of people here in Owensboro doing this job.”
RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn said volunteers are vitally important to the center, which hosts a variety of events, including symphony concerts, Broadway plays and children’s events.
“For the most part, our volunteer force is the backbone of our whole organization,” Jorn said. “They are the first people that people see if you come to a show, and they are who you are going to come into contact with more than anyone else.”
Jorn said the Snows are extremely dedicated volunteers.
“Well, I would classify them as our rock stars,” he said. “They are really, really dedicated to not only the RiverPark Center, but also the arts in the community as a whole.”
Jorn said the pair also spend time volunteering at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“They are really involved with what is going on,” he said, “and we are very lucky to have them here.”
The Snows agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the number of volunteers at the RiverPark Center, which usually needs about 30 volunteers to host a Broadway show.
Glen Snow said about 95% of the volunteers at the RiverPark Center are retired, and some of the older volunteers are just now beginning to return.
“We also have three Roman Catholic nuns that are regulars,” he said.
Jackie Snow added that one of the nuns who volunteers is 91 years old.
“She is a hoot,” she said.
With the RiverPark Center in need of additional volunteers, Jackie Snow said she encourages anyone who might be interested in volunteering to call event services director Jaynan Day-Wheeler at 270-687-2770 or email jday@riverparkcenter.org.
“A volunteer does whatever they want,” she said. “It is not like you have to do every event or you have to do a certain event.”
Glen Snow said there are perks to volunteering at the RiverPark Center.
“A lot of people volunteer simply because they want to get to see the shows,” he said. “They have to work a certain number of hours before they get to volunteer at a symphony or a Broadway show. It is an incentive to volunteer.”
