The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that there were 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county region during June 20-26.
That’s an increase of 56 cases from the previous week’s report.
Daviess County cases increased by six cases to 188. Henderson County was the only county in the region that saw a decrease from the previous week.
There were three COVID-19-related deaths in the region last week, one each in Daviess, Henderson and Webster counties.
Clay Horton, public health director, said two new variants of omicron are among many factors contributing to the rise in cases, and they’re expected to become the dominant strain in the United States within the next few weeks.
“The proportion of our cases that are B.A.4 and B.A.5 have been steadily increasing over the last several weeks,” he said. “They’ve come over and become more prominent, even more than other strains of omicron. If you’ve been following (the CDC projections), B.A.4 and B.A.5 have been becoming more prominent in the last five to six weeks.”
The B.A.4 and B.A.5 variants were discovered in South Africa in January and February.
They were added to the World Health Organization’s monitoring list in March, according to Reuters, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has classified the two omicron sub-variants as “variants of concern,” meaning they raise concerns of a “significant impact on transmissibility, severity and/or immunity.”
Based on data from the CDC on June 25, B.A.4 and B.A.5 make up 15.7% and 36.6% of COVID-19 cases respectively, totaling 52.3% of the new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and the surrounding states.
Even though the two variants are increasing the number of COVID cases, both locally and nationwide, and the U.S. is experiencing the “fourth surge” in cases, it is nowhere near the number of COVID-19 cases the U.S. saw at its peak in January.
Horton said the omicron variants are following the pattern, so far, that they have seen with other strains of the virus.
“We saw that (increase) when Delta moved in, we saw it when omicron moved in,” Horton said. “That same pattern is holding true.”
Horton said the steps people should take to protect themselves are the same as they have been suggesting since the beginning of the pandemic, like wearing masks in public, at indoor gatherings and getting the vaccine and the boosters.
“The things people need to do to protect themselves are essentially the same,” Horton said. “This is what we’ve been dealing with for the last six months or so.”
B.A.4 and B.A.5 have shown an ability to bypass the antibodies of a person that has immunity to COVID, both through vaccinations and exposure, Horton said. But vaccinations and boosters are still the best defense against the virus.
“Right now there certainly is a lot of suggestion in it, and it appears that the B.A.4 and the B.A.5 are more efficient at evading immunity,” Horton said. “The data is showing that those who have stayed up to date on their vaccines, and boosters, are faring much better, both in terms of infections and in terms of severe outcomes.”
According to Our World in Data, roughly 2.6 million Kentuckians are fully vaccinated. With children six months and older now eligible to get the vaccine, that number is expected to increase.
Horton said it is likely that this will not be the last variant that emerges, a sentiment supported by the WHO.
“All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, change over time,” the WHO said. “Since SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been spreading, globally, variants have emerged and been identified in many countries.”
Horton said the GRDHD region is classified as a low COVID community, but it could move up to the next tier as variants spread.
“The bottom line for the average person is COVID is still circulating in our community; the pandemic is not over,” Horton said. “We are in a different phase than we have been.”
