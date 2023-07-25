The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a Sunday morning shooting on the Audubon Parkway after having located the vehicle being sought by investigators in the incident.
The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller said he was being shot at while driving on the Audubon Parkway.
Reports say the victim reported he was driving home from work when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle with several people inside came alongside his vehicle several times, driving up and then slowing down.
Reports say the occupants of the SUV then fired several gunshots at the victim’s vehicle, then drove away. The victim was struck in the neck and the chest by bullets from a small-caliber handgun. The victim stopped on Carter Road and called 911, reports say.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said Monday the victim sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.
“He was incredibly fortunate,” Youngman said.
Reports say sheriff’s office investigators obtained surveillance camera footage of a vehicle of interest and a notice of the vehicle was sent out to law enforcement.
At 11:57 p.m. Sunday, Owensboro Police Department patrol officers reported locating a vehicle matching the sought after vehicle’s description in the 300 block of East Parrish Avenue, Youngman said. Sheriff’s office detectives responded, found two subjects in the vehicle and interviewed them.
“Evidence was located inside the vehicle,” Youngman said. “We are trying to determine if it is evidence of the crime we are investigating.”
The individuals in the vehicle were cited for possession of marijuana while armed and cited to court, Youngman said.
The individuals have not been charged in connection with the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation.
The motive in the shooting is under investigation, but there is no obvious connection between the people interviewed, Youngman said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Matt Fitzgerald at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
