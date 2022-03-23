The Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates that Americans have purchased a record number of electric vehicles (EV) in the past year and that the number of public EV charging stations have increased consecutively over the last seven years, though access to those charging stations varies state-by-state, with Kentucky ranking 35th in the nation in the number of stations available.
There are at least six charging stations in the Owensboro-Daviess County area, with at least three of those listed as amenities for hotel guests at, respectively, the Best Western Plus at 1019 Goetz Drive, the Courtyard by Marriott Owensboro at 3120 Highland Pointe Drive and the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront at 401 West Second St., according to PlugShare, the free EV driver’s application that allows its users to search for and review charging stations.
The charging station at the Hampton Inn was the first in the city, said Madison Silvert, president of the Malcolm Bryant Corporation, which owns the hotel.
He said investing in green technologies has always been very important to the company, which is why the charging station kiosk has been operational since day one at the hotel as an amenity for guests.
“For us, I think it was the right thing to do” when the hotel opened in 2014, he said.
Silvert wasn’t sure of usage statistics, but said “it is used quite a bit.”
While the demand for EVs and public charging stations hasn’t been substantial in the city and county in recent years, area leaders say they are continually monitoring the market for changes or increases in interest.
Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager, said public charging stations will be a growing need, with all indicators showing that demand for EVs will be on the rise in the coming years. Currently, the market is still determining how those opportunities will be delivered.
“It would impact us most on public streets,” Pagan said, explaining that there are some challenges associated with the EV market expanding and moving forward. “For example, who would own the infrastructure?”
Kentucky has franchise agreements in its constitution, in which the state has a process for handling utilities that have infrastructure within the public right of way. The process is lengthy and can take up to 18 months to navigate, Pagan said.
Many charging stations on the horizon will likely be placed privately, like at a store or a hotel, which wouldn’t involve public infrastructure, Pagan said.
“We haven’t necessarily looked, at this point,” Pagan said in regard to the city’s plan. “For us, we would have to consult with (Owensboro Municipal Utilities), because they would be heavily involved if it’s public.
“Until these dynamics are settled, we will sit back and see what the market dictates before we do anything.”
Sonya Dixon, OMU communications and public relations specialist, said OMU works with the city to determine market penetration for EVs locally. It is something OMU continually evaluates to try to prepare for the future.
She said OMU is working on its integrated resource plan, which includes power supply considerations for the future. The EV market and need for public charging stations is included in that plan.
“It’s something that, along with the city, we continue to consider in making plans moving forward,” she said. “As a public utility, these are the kinds of things that are always on our radar and something we are always looking at and evaluating on behalf of our customers.
“We want to be prepared for this, which is why we are continually monitoring and researching.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.