Vehicle crashes into Wonder Whip, owner says business will reopen

Workers at the Wonder Whip restaurant on Kentucky 144 had a shock shortly after noon Tuesday when an SUV crashed into the back of building.
Although the building was damaged, with the back wall crumbled, the restaurant’s owner said the landmark restaurant would be reopened for business as soon as possible.
The incident occurred a 12:10 p.m. Deputy Zach Morris with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said the call initially was reported as an accident with injuries, but said neither the driver nor anyone at the restaurant were injured.
“According to the operator, there was a malfunction of the SUV he was driving,” Morris said.
The driver was in the drive-thru when the car revved up unexpectedly and “sling-shotted him into the building,” Morris said.
“I heard a crash and thought a bunch of stuff just fell,” employee Kayla Conner said.
“It was loud,” manager Cassie Conner said. “We were all like, ‘what was that?’ ”
The vehicle struck the outer wall near a storage room and the employee restroom. The employees evacuated the restaurant, and utility workers later turned off the electricity and water.
Morris said the driver of the vehicle was not cited in the collision. Owner Seth Woodward said the work on restoring the restaurant would start as quickly as possible.
“The driver was insured, and we’re insured, so that’s the good news,” Woodward said. “The work starts now, and the work is to get this mess cleaned up.”
Wonder Whip started business in 1955. After closing in 2015, the restaurant was purchased and reopened by Woodward.
“I’m sure this place as seen a lot,” Woodward said. “It was a challenge to get this place open six years ago. To take it from being closed to being open was not easy ... I’m not going to quit now.
“I understand the significance of this place. There’s not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t say, ‘my mom worked here,’ or ‘my parents met here.’ ”
