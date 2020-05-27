Jay Velotta, a former Owensboro city commissioner who has remained active in city life since losing office in 2018, has filed to run for a new term in November.
Velotta, who is a real estate broker at Gulfstream Commercial Services, served one term as city commissioner but has continued to be a part of city government as a member of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
“I feel like the last time I was on the commission, there were projects I wasn’t able to finish,” Velotta said Tuesday. “I truly enjoy the commission … I love the work I was able to do” as a commissioner, he said.
Velotta is also past president of the Greater Owensboro REALTOR Association. Among other things, Velotta is current president of Friday After 5 and is a board member of Empowerment Academy, a local effort to house homeless high school students.
“I think, if you’re in that position (as city commissioner), it’s more than collecting a paycheck and showing up for meetings a couple times a month,” Velotta said. “Some of our commissioners, I haven’t seen them doing a whole lot.”
Velotta joins a crowded field, where one or possibly two current city commissioners will leave city government after the election. Incumbent commissioners Larry Conder and Pam Smith-Wright are running for mayor against incumbent Tom Watson, who previously announced he would seek another term and filed papers to run last week.
Velotta said the city businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and the city needs experienced officials to help the local economy recover. “Experience is the key,” he said. “You have to have someone who is willing .. to show up and do the work.”
“I went through one of the toughest budgets a commissioner ever went through,” Velotta said, adding that he would not be an advocate for raising taxes.
Velotta said priorities would include improving city infrastructure and he would also focus on essential city services.
“Your essential services are so critical,” Velotta said. “We have to have good infrastructure and support for the people serving our community.”
Velotta said he would also want to provide services for seniors, perhaps with a new location for a senior center. He said he wasn’t advocating for building an all-new senior center, but another facility could possibly be found.
Velotta said he would also be interested in seeing if the city could sell some of its properties for commercial development, and he would work to have better communication between city government and residents.
Velotta said he would also be in favor of the city going back to a primary election system for city commission candidates. Currently, 11 commission candidates are in the running, with a few more days left for people to file for office.
“I don’t think it’s fair for the citizens of the community to choose between 12 to 15 candidates” on election day, Velotta said.
Other candidates seeking a commission seat are Deanna J. Endicott-Smith, Deborah Fillman, Bob Glenn, Walter Lee, Larry Maglinger, Joseph Martin, Jeff Sanford, Dale Taylor, Mike Walker and Gordy Wilcher.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
