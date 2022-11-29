Regional Water Resource Agency has closed Venable Avenue from Mayo Avenue to West 12th Street for sewer repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately one week, pending no delays or inclement weather. A detour will be appropriately marked for this closure. Please use caution and attention while driving in this area.
Venable Avenue closed for sewer repairs
- By Staff Reports
- Updated
