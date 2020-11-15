Justin Mitchell of Paducah was having a great day Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center’s seventh annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo.
“It’s amazing,” he said as he sat in his Touch of Fudge booth. “Last year, I sold 200 containers of fudge here. I’ve already doubled that this year.”
People are buying more of his candy this year, he said.
“Last year, they bought one or two containers,” Mitchell said. “This year, they’re buying five. I have a buy-four get- one-free special. And they’re taking advantage of it.”
He said he usually travels to a lot of similar shows every year.
“But this is only my third show this year,” Mitchell said.
He said he didn’t know what to expect since Owensboro is the red zone with an escalating number of coronavirus cases.
“But I decided to bring double the amount to see what would happen,” Mitchell said.
And it worked.
Back in the corner at the Rough River Metal Works booth, Rafeal Tipton, said, “It’s going great. I’m pleasantly surprised. I wasn’t sure we’d be able to have the show.”
His company makes custom personalized metal designs on bourbon barrel heads and staves.
“Usually we go to 15 shows a year,” Tipton said. “But this is our first one this year. The pandemic has really hurt us. But we’re surviving. And we’re still healthy.”
Jessica Schwenk of Evansville was shopping at the craft show for the first time.
“It’s really awesome,” she said. “I love craft shows. I like the homemade things and I like to buy them for the holidays.”
Brandi Stevens, sales manager at the convention center, said, “All of our vendors are happy because everybody seems to be buying.”
She said, “We have more than 100 booths. Some people canceled at the last minute. But we’ve had a good turnout today.”
This year, Stevens said, the show doesn’t have several booths basically selling the same things and that helps the vendors.
“I think vendors expectations were lower this year,” she said. “And it’s exceeded their expectations. It’s doing much better than I expected.”
Because of Owensboro moving into the red zone with a rising number of COVID-19 cases, the convention center had to limit the number of people in the exhibition hall to 30% of capacity.
Aisles inside are 14 feet apart to leave plenty of room for social distancing.
Stevens said there have been no problems with people not wearing masks and keeping at least six feet from others.
Restrooms are being cleaned and sanitized at least once an hour.
The show features local and regional artists and crafters selling woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery and other things
It continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for adults.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets will be available at the door.
