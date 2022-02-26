From antique furniture to military surplus and handmade crafts, those looking to spend some time on a treasure hunt do not have to go any further than Owensboro’s two vendors malls.
Jo Beth Mathews, manager of T&T Vendors Mall in Owensboro, said the mall has been open for a about a year and a half, taking over the space from a previous vendors mall that had operated for 22 years.
While management keeps everything running smoothly, the vendors themselves are the heart of any indoor or outdoor market.
Rebecca Wells of Bardstown said she and her husband operate booths in 28 different indoor vendors malls in Kentucky and Indiana, and are currently looking to expand into Virginia.
While some people opt to operate a booth as a way to make some extra income, for Wells and her husband, it is their full-time job.
“My husband got in it before I met him,” Wells said. “He got into it because he had three little girls and he was a single dad. He asked his dad what he should do because he couldn’t afford babysitters, so his dad said flea markets.”
Locations were gradually expanded over the years, with the couple dividing up duties such as making orders, pricing items and restocking their booths.
“It is a lot of fun; I love it,” Wells said. “There is a good opportunity if you work at it; you have to work it.”
Wells said she has seen some people gain an interest in operating a booth only to stock it once a month, thinking it would be a financially rewarding venture.
“You have to keep them stocked and you have to keep them changed up,” she said.
Wells, who has multiple booths at T&T Vendor Mall, said that while they stock a variety of items, including luggage, comforters, and tin signs, tools are their best seller.
Janie Johnson of Owensboro operates a vendor booth at the Consumer Mall, 2930 Kentucky 144 in Owensboro, with the sole purpose of raising funds for the nonprofit organization Spay-A-Stray.
“I was trying to think of ways to raise money and I had liked doing flea markets,” Johnson said. “I had done one before, so I just decided to develop it into a money making project to help people get their animals spayed and neutered.”
Johnson said she has operated the booth for 14 years, and sources her items from garage sales, estate sales and donations.
“It is varied to say the least,” she said. “We don’t do clothes or anything like that. I like antiques, small furniture, nice and clean glassware. It can’t be chipped or anything and just household decorative items.”
Mathews said it’s exciting to see what the vendors bring into their booths, because it can be almost anything or everything.
“It is really fun to see what comes in and to be able to help people start their own businesses,” she said. “It is actually really fun to be a vendor. You get to show off your creativity.”
