While providing care to animals throughout the county is paramount, members of Daviess Fiscal Court are also excited about continuing a partnership with Owensboro Community & Technical College and its Veterinary Technology program, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“In 2012, the court, along with Hancock County, was able to provide $475,000 toward setting up OCTC’s Veterinary Technology program through a multi-county coal severance grant,” he said. “We did it because there was a lack of vet-techs in the area and we hoped the program would be a stepping stone for young folks interested in veterinary science to receive their two-year degree and receive their licensure. We are excited about this new clinic and to be able to continue our relationship with OCTC and this incredible program.”
The goal of OCTC and both Daviess and McClean counties has paid off in the past eight years as the program has developed into not only a successful program that has benefited Daviess County but has built a territory from Jasper, Indiana to Bowling Green, said Dr. Eddie Leach, OCTC’s program coordinator for veterinary technology.
“Truly our program is a hidden jewel in OCTC’s downtown campus,” he said. “Our geographical area is huge. We take our job seriously in training those professionals that will be the backbone to this industry in and around our region. We have memorandum of agreements with many area practices and have a long-standing relationship with the Daviess County Animal Shelter and the court. It is a great relationship that we want to see continue. What matters to us is that these positive relationships and working together continue for the animals, the students and the community as we move forward.”
The clinic, which Mattingly hopes to have up and running by the middle of next year, will be funded through the Carl Henry Animal Shelter Trust Fund.
The fund was developed to take bequests on the behalf of animals and animal services.
The county is anticipating that it will take roughly $200,000 out of the fund to get the clinic up and running with $50,000 left in the fund.
County officials came to the decision to begin a clinic after the death of Dr. Walter Marsh of the East Side Animal Hospital left them in need of a veterinarian that could aid in facilitating the high volume of the county’s spay and neutering needs.
After putting out requests and receiving no responses, the county decided to pursue the creation of a county-run clinic, Mattingly said.
It is important to note that it is in no way the court’s intention to compete with private business at all, and that the primary services of the clinic and county veterinarian will focus on spay and neutering services and not involve competition to private clinics in offering diagnostic or other services, Mattingly said.
“Right now, the county has to euthanize 22% of animals brought into the shelter,” he said. “Without this county clinic, that number could triple, which is unacceptable. We firmly believe that this clinic will be self-sustaining, allow us to set programs and special rates for the community and allow us to ensure that these animals have the care that they deserve.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.