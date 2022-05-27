VET will have Memorial Day service Monday at Smothers Park

Derek Van Tuyl plans to be at Smothers Park at 9 a.m. today (May 27), carefully placing 89 small American flags near the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park.

Each represents a service member who has died.

He’s getting ready for a Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by the new VET (Veterans Empowered Together) organization that’s scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the memorial.

That morning Van Tuyl will be reading the names of men who fell in combat or because of it.

After the names are read Monday morning, VET will lead an 11-mile walk around Owensboro.

The halfway point is at Van Tuyl’s house, where the yard is already decorated with 89 flags.

“People can join us for the reading of the names,” he said. “And they can walk with us if they want. We’ll have free drinks and snacks at my house.”

Van Tuyl enlisted in the Army in 2004 and served as a combat medic in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He left the Army after nine years.

“They were equally bad, but for me Afghanistan was worse,” Van Tuyl said. “You had to watch for IEDs in Iraq, but in Afghanistan, they dug into the mountains and shot at us.”

He won a Bronze Star for his actions in Afghanistan, according to a 2009 story in his hometown newspaper in East Aurora, New York.

It says, “The Bronze Star citation states that because of his ‘professionalism, sound judgment and medical expertise during humanitarian and combat missions,’ numerous Afghan civilians and U.S. soldiers were saved. And because of his ‘tactical medical proficiency,’ there was no loss of life for all the U.S. soldiers he treated.”

Van Tuyl said he was the senior medic for two fire bases in the mountains of Afghanistan.

The Bronze Star, he said, was for a culmination of his work there.

Van Tuyl said he’ll be carrying a large American flag on the walk.

On Facebook, he said, “If you have lost a family member or friend in combat, training accident or suicide due to military service, please send me their info, and I will have a flag placed in my yard and downtown to honor them.”

People who want to add names can send them to VeteransEmpoweredTogether@gmail.com.

